Magic Valley Beer Festival

Beer is served at Koto Brewing Company in downtown Twin Falls during the eighth annual Magic Valley Beer Festival in July.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — Craft beer, wine and distilleries got a break in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. But their taxes might jump back up in a couple of months.

A provision in the 2017 bill lopped excise taxes in half for small breweries’ first 60,000 barrels produced annually (a barrel is 31 gallons). Previously small breweries had been paying the federal government $7 per barrel, but for the past two years that number has been $3.50.

Koto Brewing Co.

Head Brewer Pierre Tusow adjusts the settings on the boil kettle April 30 at Koto Brewing Co. in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

That tax break is scheduled to sunset at the end of this year. If beer industry lobbyists are unable to convince the federal government to make the tax break permanent, Magic Valley brewers drinkers may pay a little bit more starting in January.

Magic Valley craft breweries are on the smaller side, and have been benefiting from lower excise taxes. Koto, a restaurant and bar in downtown Twin Falls, has been in business for less than a year.

“It will definitely affect us,” Koto owner Shane Cook said.

Koto is on track to brew 700 barrels of beer this year, and Cook said he plans on producing 1,000 barrels next year. According to Cook, because Koto is small, the impacts of higher taxes wouldn’t be too bad.

“It’s not the end of the world,” he said.

But it would still cost him a few thousand dollars a year. He said that if the excise tax bounces back up to $7 a barrel, the cost will be passed on to consumers. A higher tax isn’t good for anybody, he said.

Magic Valley Beer Festival

Koto Brewing Company serves a variety of beers like the Swollen Ego pictured here in January at Koto Brewing Company in downtown Twin Falls. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Pat Von Scheidt owns the Von Scheidt Brewing Company on Second Avenue West in Twin Falls. He agreed that losing the tax break wouldn’t be the end of the world, but said it would still be frustrating. In his eyes, the $3.50 is a big jump.

“It’s almost a dirty trick to give that and then take it away from you,” Von Scheidt said. “You get used to (the tax break).”

Von Scheidt has been brewing beer at his business for over a decade, which he says puts him in a better position to weather a tax increase.

“I’m an older brewery,” he said. “Breweries that are getting started, it’s a lot of money to them.”

Still, Von Scheidt said that, even though he’s small — these days he doesn’t sell beer outside of his bar — the loss of the tax break would hurt.

Von Scheidt Brewing Company, LLC

Head Brewer Martin King jokes with a regular April 5 at Von Scheidt Brewing Co. in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The tax break has had two main benefits: It has given breweries more money to buy new equipment, and it has helped them pay employees better.

Cook is optimistic. He thinks that beer lobbying groups will fight hard to keep the tax break going. But if they fail, his new, expanding business will feel the impact.

“As we continue to grow that ($3.50) a barrel adds up pretty quick,” he said.

