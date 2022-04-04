Swiftsure Ranch Therapeutic Equestrian Center Ribbon Cutting for Custom Wheelchair-Accessible Carriage

BELLEVUE — Swiftsure Ranch, the Valley Chamber and community members will celebrate the arrival of Swiftsure’s newest therapeutic apparatus on Friday with a ribbon cutting.

The ceremony will begin at 11:15 a.m. with a few words from The Valley Chamber Executive Director Mike McKenna and Swiftsure Ranch’s Executive Director Paul Bennett in celebration of the ranch’s

new custom wheelchair-accessible therapeutic driving carriage.

The four-passenger Waggonette carriage was generously funded by Spur Community Foundation, and Heart of Gold Foundation. Bennington Carriages of England were instrumental in the custom build and delivery of the carriage. Unique to this carriage is that it was designed with a hydraulic lift system and sturdy aluminum ramps to enable easy wheelchair access and not limit any participant of the ranch.

“The addition of the ADA carriage will allow individuals who cannot mount a horse the opportunity to explore the ranch in a way they have not been able to—until now,” Bennett said. “Learning to drive is a fun way for anyone to get out and enjoy nature while interacting with the horses. Driving a carriage works on core stabilization, and overall coordination among many other valuable skills.”

For more information visit swiftsureranch.org.

