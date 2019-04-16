{{featured_button_text}}
KIMBERLY — U-Haul Company of Idaho Inc. has announced that Storage Land has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Kimberly community.

Storage Land partners Kendal and Megan Kowitz are proud to help meet the demand in Twin Falls County for do-it-yourself moving and self-storage. Normal business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Storage Land, 22329 A Kimberly Road, will offer U-Haul trucks, truck sales, trailers, towing equipment, U-Box warehouse, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.

With 257 cubic feet of space and one-ton capacity, U-Box containers are delivered to and picked up at your door, can be packed at your pace and are placed in a secure warehouse until you are ready to retrieve your belongings. U-Box containers can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. or Canada and stored for as long as you need.

To reserve U-Haul products at the Kimberly location, call 208-944-2160 or go to uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Kimberly-ID-83341/013586.

