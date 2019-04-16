KIMBERLY — U-Haul Company of Idaho Inc. has announced that Storage Land has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Kimberly community.
Storage Land partners Kendal and Megan Kowitz are proud to help meet the demand in Twin Falls County for do-it-yourself moving and self-storage. Normal business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Storage Land, 22329 A Kimberly Road, will offer U-Haul trucks, truck sales, trailers, towing equipment, U-Box warehouse, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.
With 257 cubic feet of space and one-ton capacity, U-Box containers are delivered to and picked up at your door, can be packed at your pace and are placed in a secure warehouse until you are ready to retrieve your belongings. U-Box containers can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. or Canada and stored for as long as you need.
To reserve U-Haul products at the Kimberly location, call 208-944-2160 or go to uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Kimberly-ID-83341/013586.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.