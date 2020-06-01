Still waiting for unemployment payments? Some Idahoans have gone without for 11 weeks

“I’m not making excuses for it,” he said. “It’s unacceptable. But we are throwing a lot of resources and a lot of time at it.”

Then he added: “Of course, we always hear from the people that aren’t getting the money, but then when they get a big check with six or eight weeks of back [pay], they’re mysteriously quiet.”

One self-employed Boisean told the Statesman on Saturday that he had filed in March for regular state payments of $168 per week plus the $600 federal supplements, but had received just one $768 payment.

The man, who owns a videography business, shared a string of emails with state personnel detailing his efforts to follow Labor Department counselors’ sometimes-conflicting instructions. Still, the payments didn’t come.

At one point, he said by phone, the information he had placed into the digital claim system in March disappeared without explanation. He was directed to resupply it.

“I felt lost,” said the man, who asked that his name not be used to avoid hurting his business reputation.

He said the single payment came a little more than a week ago. “It came out of nowhere,” he said.