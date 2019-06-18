TWIN FALLS — Kolbie Stauffer has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Twin Falls office. She has seven years of customer service experience and four years of banking experience.
Stauffer has an associate degree in liberal arts from the College of Southern Idaho. She is active in the community by volunteer-coaching youth softball and basketball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.