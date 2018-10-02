TWIN FALLS — The state recognized two south-central Idaho businesses last month for their achievements in preventing pollution.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality took applications from businesses wanting to be recognized for their efforts. In the applications, they had to demonstrate how they incorporate pollution prevention into daily operations by reducing: raw or toxic materials purchased; hazardous or solid waste generated; water, energy or fuels used; or air pollutants emitted.
Clif Bar in Twin Falls and Sun Valley Bronze in Bellevue have each been named 2018 Pollution Prevention Champions.
In particular, Clif Bar was noted for using hybrid cooling towers that reduced water usage by more than 30 percent. LED light fixtures and a reflective roof reduced energy use at Clif Bar by 20 percent, and process equipment reduced emissions by more than 40 percent, DEQ reported.
Clif Bar is also on track to achieve a “zero-waste certification,” which should be completed by 2020, the state agency said. To reach this goal, the company will need to invest heavily in recycling wood, cardboard and plastic — as well as supplying more than 2,000 tons of feed to local dairies.
“This award is a small token of appreciation for the unwavering dedication that Clif Bar has shown for protecting the environment,” DEQ Pollution Prevention Coordinator Ben Jarvis said in a statement. “We have learned so much about their employee and community engagement efforts, and it truly appears that Clif Bar has left no stone unturned. From building envelope efficiency to supply chain management to renewable energy sourcing, Clif Bar is at the forefront of innovation.”
Sun Valley Bronze was recognized as for its efforts to use less hazardous chemicals, reduce waste heat from its foundry and recycle manufacturing scrap at its Bellevue and Carey facilities.
“It is important to recognize the time and the commitment the company has invested in reducing its impact on the environment,” Jarvis said. “Doing the right thing for the environment isn’t always easy. It often involves changing processes and procedures, making significant financial investments, and taking on additional risk. Sun Valley Bronze embodies the value of sustainability and is showing leadership through example.”
