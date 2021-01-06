State education board takes first look at proposed new academic standards

State Board approves ESSA plan modifications

In other action Monday, the State Board voted to submit changes to the federal Every Student Succeeds Act accountability plan.

Ybarra and her staff said the changes are necessary because many of Idaho’s interim and long-term goals were tied to performance on standardized tests that were cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, the State Board gave the green light to several changes.

The state will push the deadline for its long-term goals back by one year.

The state will delay identification of new schools for accountability purposes by one year, until after the 2021-22 school year.

The state will modify its growth calculation to cover growth over two academic years, not one. Now, growth will be calculated from 2019 to 2021.

The state plans to submit the changes to the U.S. Department of Education Feb. 1.

The ESSA plan is important because it includes Idaho’s short- and long-term education goals and an accountability plan.

State Board President Debbie Critchfield said the board may consider other changes to ESSA plan down the road.