KIMBERLY — Among 900 vendors, Standlee Premium Western Forage has been named the Supply Chain Vendor of the Year by Tractor Supply Company.
"Standlee has been a key vendor in the forage and feed department for more than 12 years," Todd Williams, senior forage buyer, said in a statement. "In addition to providing premium forage products and industry-leading marketing programs, Standlee partnered heavily with Tractor Supply Company logistics and supply chain teams to assure a dependable supply of forage products."
By establishing new distribution opportunities across the country and taking advantage of combined capabilities, Standlee has helped reduce more than 1 million miles in the Tractor Supply Company network, the company said in a statement.
"Knowing that you can make great things happen with dedication and determination has been a daily focus here at Standlee, and we are humbled and grateful to accept this award," Dusty Standlee, CEO and president, said in a statement,
The Standlee family has been cultivating, distributing and marketing the highest quality western forages since 1981. Founders Mike Standlee and his wife Whendy started what is now known as Standlee Premium Western Forage with just $900 in their pockets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.