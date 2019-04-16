As spring eases its way into Idaho, the Better Business Bureau want to help you avoid the scams that may be coming your way with warmer weather.
One spring scam that is already popping up on the BBB Scam Tracker is official-looking notices being left on trash cans notifying the homeowner that their address will be painted on curbs the following day. It claims the painting can help emergency services like police, fire and ambulance find your home. One report said after the woman opted in for this service, thinking she was helping the city, she was left with a handwritten invoice for $20, none of which was mention on the initial flyer.
While this can be a legitimate fundraiser, we at Better Business Bureau are most alarmed by the misleading nature of this notice. First, it was left on city garbage cans, so it appeared like it was coming from the city and had police and emergency stations bolded in its verbiage. There was also no mention of the fee until after the service was performed.
Even more alarming is the invoice was handwritten, asking for payment in cash, check or via Venmo. There was no business name or logo.
While this scam may not come to your neighborhood, the spring and summer seasons tend to bring more door-to-door salespeople out, which can be cause for concern. Here are some tips to help be on the lookout for problematic sales pitches, and to have a plan in place when you hear that knock:
Ask about licensing
- . Many cities require door-to-door salespeople to have a peddler or solicitor license. Ask if the salesperson has checked in with the city and gotten proper licensing. If you are not sure if your city requires a permit, call your city offices.
Check identification.
- A reputable seller will give you all the information you ask for, including a photo ID and a business card.
Verify the individual and the company.
- Tell the salesperson you want to call the company directly. A legitimate salesperson should not have a problem with this. Research the company and contact them to check if the salesperson is an employee. Read the company’s Business Profile and customer reviews at bbb.org.
Don’t give in to pressure.
- Watch out for high-pressure sales tactics and be aware that anything you sign could construe a contract.
People who have issues with door-to-door solicitors can file a complaint with BBB at bbb.org, as well as with their local law enforcement.
