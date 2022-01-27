 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southern Idaho Economic Development has a new interim executive director

TWIN FALLS — Jan Rogers was appointed Thursday as the new interim executive director of Southern Idaho Economic Development. 

Rodgers has a history with the organization. She served as the founding executive director from 2001 to 2015. During that time she worked with city and county officials to bring in more than 30 companies and numerous business expansions.

“Southern Idaho Economic Development is excited to welcome Jan Rogers as our interim director,” said Dan Olmstead, SIED board chair, in a press release. “Jan's broad economic development experience, regional relationships, and her 15-year previous history with SIED will serve our economic development efforts in the region very well."

Connie Stopher, the most recent executive director, stepped down on Nov. 5 to take a similar position with the Economic Development Coalition based in Temecula, California. 

Stopher steps down as executive director of Southern Idaho Economic Development
