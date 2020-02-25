South Central Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce breaks away, becomes own entity

TWIN FALLS — Less than two years after the establishment of the south-central Idaho chapter of the Treasure-Valley based Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, it has formed a separate organization dedicated to the region.
The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced the breakaway in a release Wednesday, stating it will continue to have a relationship with the new South Central Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and that this will be a test run for planting chapters statewide that will eventually grow into their own entities.
“The Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce views this as an absolute win for our statewide chamber and hopes to duplicate this pilot in other areas of the state,” Enrique Rivera, President and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. “We could not be happier for the newly established Hispanic Chamber and will continue to procure a chamber partnership. We are dedicated to the promotion of economic growth within the Hispanic business community. This only proves the mission that we strive to communicate across the state.”
The south-central chapter hosted Twin Falls’ first Latino Fest and has since hosted two State of the Hispanic Community addresses, events that began with the Treasure Valley organization, which attracted thousands of people each. The continued growth of business in the Magic Valley made Alex Castañeda and Roy Villaseñor, the two board members of the South Central Idaho chapter since its inception who will continue to serve on the board of the separate organization, decide to create a separate organization.
“With the growth and what’s happening out here, we thought this was the best way to move forward,” Castañeda said. “The community here has supported it, and we’ve continued to grow our membership base.”
It was challenging to operate a separate chapter when the majority of the board was in Western Idaho, said Castañeda, one of two board members of the south-central Idaho chapter since its inception who will continue to serve on the board of the separate organization. He said he anticipates being able to help other areas in Idaho follow this model to become their own chamber of commerce.
“It will be an effective way to champion other chapters then help them become their own organization,” Castañeda said. “With that in mind, we are now a south-central Idaho chamber instead of statewide, so we can focus our efforts more locally.”
While the chamber bills itself as being a Hispanic chamber, it is open to all businesses and aims to provide services to those who may not have access to them.
“We invite all businesses to reach out,” Castañeda said. “I think there’s a good future ahead and we’re excited for the growth in south-central Idaho.”
