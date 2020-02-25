South Central Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce breaks away, becomes own entity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“With the growth and what’s happening out here, we thought this was the best way to move forward,” Castañeda said. “The community here has supported it, and we’ve continued to grow our membership base.”

It was challenging to operate a separate chapter when the majority of the board was in Western Idaho, said Castañeda, one of two board members of the south-central Idaho chapter since its inception who will continue to serve on the board of the separate organization. He said he anticipates being able to help other areas in Idaho follow this model to become their own chamber of commerce.

“It will be an effective way to champion other chapters then help them become their own organization,” Castañeda said. “With that in mind, we are now a south-central Idaho chamber instead of statewide, so we can focus our efforts more locally.”

While the chamber bills itself as being a Hispanic chamber, it is open to all businesses and aims to provide services to those who may not have access to them.

“We invite all businesses to reach out,” Castañeda said. “I think there’s a good future ahead and we’re excited for the growth in south-central Idaho.”

Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley’s Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.

