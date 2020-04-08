South-central Idaho food processors donating truckloads of products

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

TWIN FALLS — Major Magic Valley businesses are stepping up and donating food to help feed people who are struggling to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

A lot of those donations make their way to kids through the Twin Falls School District.

“Our goal is to make sure not one kid goes hungry,” Twin Falls School District Associate Superintendent Bill Brulotte said. “(Without these donations) we’d have a lot of students and a lot of kids in the community go without.”

Chobani, Clif Bar, Glanbia and the Bishop’s Storehouse — run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — have all donated food to numerous groups in the Magic Valley, including the Twin Falls School District. Those are just some of the groups that have donated food in the past few weeks in the Magic Valley.

The school district is uniquely equipped to get food into the hands of children and families in need. There are several food banks on school district property, and many of them are run as a partnership between the school district and the Idaho Food Bank.

School district spokeswoman Eva Craner said this is typically the time of year when food banks run low on supplies, even if there wasn’t a coronavirus pandemic. That makes these donations especially important.