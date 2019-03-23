TWIN FALLS — Opening a new brewery is like taking care of a newborn baby.
It requires a lot of late nights and determination to keep this thing alive.
It’s been over three months since Koto Brewing Co. opened on Dec. 7 and it’s only just getting started.
Running and operating the newest restaurant on Main Avenue takes a lot of trial and error, said Katelyn Jorgensen, the front-end manager of Koto. The first month suffered from long wait times and figuring out kinks in the kitchen.
“It put us in our place,” Jorgensen said. “It helped us see what we were in for.”
The first month had hundreds of guests a night, owner Shane Cook said. Business slowed down in January but they are preparing for a busy summer.
Despite a slowdown in January, the brewery is beating projected sales, Cook said.Cook, who also owns The Sandwich Co. a few doors down, has a secret to running two successful downtown businesses — a good staff.
“Every time it’s the employees,” Cook said. “I’ve got overqualified people working for me. I try and give them the power to make things right.”
Koto has started serving as a hub for entertainment — with concerts, trivia nights and a monthly comedy show — starting to fill a void in entertainment.
“We want to have something for everyone,” Cook said. “I’d love to see more things happening downtown.”
The real star of Koto is the beer. The biggest lesson that head brewer Pierre Tusow has learned since opening is to double the amount of beer produced. The brewery features a half dozen or so different beers — an aggressive West Coast I.P.A., a porter, a Belgian, a barley wine, a blonde ale and a New England hazy I.P.A. The blonde is the most popular beer on the menu, he said.
Koto wouldn’t have anything if not for the location.
Cook and Tusow looked at multiple buildings along Main Avenue; they knew their brewery had to be downtown. But the 1920 Koto Building at 156 Main Ave. N. required significant repairs and renovations for it to fulfill its potential.
In renovating the building, the businesses worked to retain the historic integrity of the structures while investing in the downtown revival.
Cook and Tusow bought the building from Shayne and Michelle Carpenter, but it was originally owned by the Koto family. Because Tojiro and Kai Koto were Japanese citizens in 1920, and by law, they couldn’t own property, they deeded the building in the name of their 2-year-old son, Tom.
They wanted to pay respect to the history of the Koto Building — hence the name Koto Brewing Co. Construction started in early September 2017.
The building has undergone significant renovations, including replacement of all electrical and plumbing. The partners also removed the plaster from the walls, exposing the original brick, and uncovered the original wood flooring. A large chimney had to be removed. The brewery is unrecognizable. It now oozes style: exposed brick, original wooden beams and garage-style doors opening to the street give the building an industrial warehouse look. Old doors from the Koto Building’s days as a hotel hang in the basement. Everything about the brewery is a love letter to Twin Fall’s history and it hopes to drive the town’s future.
“This place has always been in the back on my mind,” Cook said.
