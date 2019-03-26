Try 3 months for $3

TWIN FALLS — Idaho Home Health and Hospice welcomes Amanda Snider, R.N., as its patient care manager. Snider comes with more than a decade of experience in the home health industry and most recently worked at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

Snider's specialties include wound care and wound vacuum-assisted closure. She will lead the home health team for the Twin Falls location. 

