TWIN FALLS — Idaho Home Health and Hospice welcomes Amanda Snider, R.N., as its patient care manager. Snider comes with more than a decade of experience in the home health industry and most recently worked at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.
Snider's specialties include wound care and wound vacuum-assisted closure. She will lead the home health team for the Twin Falls location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.