HAGERMAN — U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, has named Snake River Grill of Hagerman as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for July. The restaurant will be recognized in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.
"The State of Idaho is proud to be a home for creative small businesses like Snake River Grill," Risch said in a statement. "Chef Kirt’s commitment to providing unique meals and experiences allows his customers to enjoy an excellent product created in their own community."
Kirt Martin opened Snake River Grill in 1995, employing his expertise in French cooking to create memorable meals for his customers. He uses locally sourced fish, game and seasonal ingredients to create unique spins on Idaho classics like sturgeon and steelhead. Martin even hosts a wild game dinner each week to bring his patrons specialties they might not otherwise experience in a restaurant setting. Snake River Grill’s dedication to providing exceptional service and a one-of-a-kind culinary experience has made it a staple of the Hagerman community for more than two decades.
"I would like to extend my sincerest congratulations to Chef Kirt Martin, his wife Carol and to the employees of Snake River Grill for being selected as the July Idaho Small Business of the Month," Risch added. "You make our great state proud, and I look forward to watching your continued growth and success."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.