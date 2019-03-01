SALT LAKE CITY — Planning to shop at Smith's with a Visa credit card? Make new plans.
The grocery store chain's parent company announced Friday that Smith's Food and Drug stores will no longer accept Visa credit cards beginning April 3.
Visa charges the highest fees of any card Smith's accepts, the Kroger Co. said in a statement.
"Visa has been misusing its position and charging retailers excessive fees for a long time," said Mike Schlotman, Kroger's executive vice president and CFO. "They conceal from customers what Visa and its banks charge retailers to accept Visa credit cards. At Smith's, Visa's credit card fees are higher than any other credit card brand that we accept. Visa's excessive fees and unfairness cannot continue to go unchecked."
Kroger's Food Co. Supermarkets in California stopped accepting Visa credit cards in August. Other Kroger stores, including Fred Meyer, will continue to accept the cards, the company said.
Smith's will continue to accept other forms of payment, including Visa debit cards with and without a PIN.
Smith's has four stores in Idaho, including one in Twin Falls and one in Burley. In total, it operates 142 retail food stores and 108 fuel centers in Arizona, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.