SALT LAKE CITY — Smith's Food and Drug stores are again accepting Visa credit cards, seven months after blocking the cards over what it said were "excessive fees."
The chain announced the change Wednesday on its website.
Kroger, the chain's parent company, announced in March that Smith's stores would no longer accept Visa credit cards beginning April 3, but the stores continued to accept Visa debit cards and other credit cards, and Fred Meyer, which is also owned by Kroger, continued to accept Visa credit cards.
Smith’s has four stores in Idaho, including one in Twin Falls and one in Burley. In total, it operates 142 retail food stores and 108 fuel centers in Arizona, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.
Fred Meyer joined some other Kroger stores earlier this month in charging customers who get cash back whey they pay with a debit card. Kroger has not announced if Smith's will also begin charging for the service.
