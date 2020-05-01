Small businesses struggling, but efforts to buy local having big impacts

Bordwell said he’s confident Black Dragon will be able to ride the pandemic out. But even as restrictions begin to lift Friday, it could take a long time for business to bounce all the way back because game nights will be smaller and people might have less extra money.

The push to support local businesses has been incredibly helpful for many establishments. People have been going out of their way to spend money at restaurants and local shops.

Joey Ortiz is a manager at Scooter’s Chillin’-and-Grillin’, a restaurant and bar in downtown Twin Falls. He said carryout orders have been consistent. That has been important for keeping the restaurant going.

Ortiz noted that some of the restaurant’s regulars’ have been ordering food two or three times a week.

“I feel very appreciative,” he said.

There’s a significant contingent of locals who order out at a different establishment every day, Ortiz said. He tries to buy meals at local restaurants, too. Still, for most eateries, carryout orders don’t generate enough revenue to keep wait staff employed. Plus, some restaurants have closed and aren’t doing take out.