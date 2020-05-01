Small businesses struggling, but efforts to buy local having big impacts

TWIN FALLS — People are cash-strapped and stuck at home, but many are making concerted efforts to support local, small businesses. Those efforts are having real impacts.
“Our loyal customers are the ones keeping us afloat right now,” Black Dragon Games co-owner Chris Bordwell said.
Black Dragon Games mainly sells board games and card games. They’re the kind of store that typically relies on visitors browsing, holding products in their hands and asking questions in-person. The store normally holds well-attended game nights, which helps bring in business.
Losing in-person browsing and game nights caused a lot of pain. For the first three weeks of the shutdown, the store didn’t have a way to make sales.
“I’ve had a lot of sleepness nights over the last month,” Bordwell said. “It’s scary.”
Bordwell said sales are down 62% and at one point all four of the business’ employees were on unemployment. The store’s owners haven’t paid themselves in weeks, and they don’t expect to pay themselves soon.
“We’re surviving, but I wouldn’t say we’re thriving,” Bordwell said.
When Gov. Brad Little announced closure orders a few weeks ago, Black Dragon immediately lobbied for the right to sell products curbside. They recently got the go-ahead for curbside sales, which has given them a boost (plus it allowed the store to rehire one employee). On top of that, the store just launched a website for online sales.
Bordwell said he’s confident Black Dragon will be able to ride the pandemic out. But even as restrictions begin to lift Friday, it could take a long time for business to bounce all the way back because game nights will be smaller and people might have less extra money.
The push to support local businesses has been incredibly helpful for many establishments. People have been going out of their way to spend money at restaurants and local shops.
Joey Ortiz is a manager at Scooter’s Chillin’-and-Grillin’, a restaurant and bar in downtown Twin Falls. He said carryout orders have been consistent. That has been important for keeping the restaurant going.
Ortiz noted that some of the restaurant’s regulars’ have been ordering food two or three times a week.
“I feel very appreciative,” he said.
There’s a significant contingent of locals who order out at a different establishment every day, Ortiz said. He tries to buy meals at local restaurants, too. Still, for most eateries, carryout orders don’t generate enough revenue to keep wait staff employed. Plus, some restaurants have closed and aren’t doing take out.
The food service industry has been especially devastated by the pandemic, and food service workers make up a large portion of Idaho’s unemployed. Last week, 15% of Idaho’s unemployment claims were by workers in the food service and accommodations industries. Almost 1,300 Gem State food service and hotel workers are out of work.
Gift card purchases have also been helpful for small businesses. Many stores have been asking people to buy gift cards now, and some are using some of the money from those gift cards to assist unemployed staff.
Stan Sorenson is the owner of The Barber Shop at Gehrig, Dale and Co. He said gift card sales have been a huge help for him and the five five barbers who rent space in his shop.
“The community support has been amazing,” Sorenson said. “One business bought 50 (gift cards) by themselves.”
Unfortunately, the gift cards, while hugely helpful, don’t replace all the barbers’ lost earnings. Also, the barbers who rent space in Sorenson’s shop are officially self-employed. That means they’ve been ineligible for unemployment insurance.
“None of that has worked for our group,” Sorenson said of unemployment benefits, although he noted that a new program has since come out that could help his barbers get some money.
Overall, many businesses said they’re immensely grateful for the support of the community and loyal customers. Several business owners the Times-News spoke to said repeatedly that “we’re all in this together,” and all said they’re eager to re-open.
Continued support will be key, in order to ensure as few businesses as possible have to stay closed, some said.
The push to support local businesses looks to be going strong, many noted. Not all of the support is financial. Sorenson said he greatly appreciates the messages of support he’s been getting from his customers.
“I bet I get 10 or 15 texts a week just, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about you, let us know if there’s anything we can do,’” he said.
