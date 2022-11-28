Small businesses ready for holiday shopping season

TWIN FALLS — The holiday shopping rush that kicks off after Thanksgiving can represent a significant portion of income for any business.

To encourage people to support small, independently owned retailers, Twin Falls City Council issued a proclamation designating Saturday, Nov. 26, as Small Business Saturday.

The proclamation cited statistics from the United States Small Business Administration, which said the 32.5 million small businesses in the U.S., were responsible for 62% of net new jobs created since 1995, and small businesses currently employ 46.8% of the employees in the private sector.

In the post-pandemic years, some small businesses say they are still seeing lower stock replenishment after inventory shortages. While that is not universally the case, continuing to have strong sales is essential to keeping the doors open for most small businesses.

Local retailer Hudson’s Shoes, has been at the Lynwood Shopping Center since 1952. Store Manager Karly Trease said the store’s three-day holiday sale after Thanksgiving has always provided a big boost to their bottom line.

“It’s a pretty big impact,” Trease said. “It starts our holiday savings, it increases our sales and revenue, and for a small business like ours we’ve got to have sales.”

Trease said inventory restock had improved from last year, where it could take up to 12 months for some popular brands and sizes to be available. That’s come down to five or six months in some cases.

Hudson’s had select items marked for various discounts in the days after Thanksgiving.

Another local retailer is developing a new market, branching out with new products. Toy Town held the grand opening of its new hobby shop on the second floor of their location.

Upstairs Hobbies at Toy Town features remote controlled cars, planes, rockets, trains, plastic model-building kits and supplies, darts and disc-golf, boomerangs, hackey sacks and more.

Hobby purchaser Mike Stradley said the inventory situation has improved since the pandemic, but there are still challenges.

“I feel like it’s getting a little bit better. But it’s still not fixed yet, here, a few years later,” Stradley said. “It does make it really tough for a small business: We don’t have that corporate buying power. You’ve got to put your money where it counts … it’s a lot of work.”

Toy Town on Blue Lakes Boulevard North began holiday hours — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday — on Black Friday. Although Toy Town doesn’t advertise markdowns, they will be holding a raffle for a $100 gift card every Monday through Christmas.

Main Avenue downtown in Twin Falls holds several locally owned retailers. Many of the independent businesses participates in Small Business Saturday with sales and other promotions.

At Bullmoose Bicycles, a selection of shoes and bikes were on sale Saturday. Owner Nate Rioux said people stopped by for coffee too.

One of the mainstays of Main Avenue is Rudy’s: A Chef’s Paradise. Rudy's will be announcing the items marked down through their website, Facebook page, and newsletter.

Tom Ashenbrener, owner of Rudy’s, said the store's inventory from independent suppliers, but they’ve ordered a lot of stock early to be better prepared this year.

"As you can see if you look around, the place is pretty full, and it's gotten a lot better in the last three or four months," Ashenbrener said, "now that stuff's starting to come back in."

Rudy’s will have modified hours for the holidays, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Rudy’s is one of the few businesses open (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) on Sundays.

The Whiskey Bent Trading Co. owner Mickenlie Hurst said Small Business Saturday customers enjoyed complimentary wine, beer and whiskey. Shoppers had an opportunity to earn a raffle entry with each $100 spent.

Hurst said that, like other independent retailers, inventory stocks have improved from the peak pandemic shortages, but demand still outpaces supply in many areas.