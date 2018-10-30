Try 1 month for 99¢

BURLEY — The U.S. Small Business Administration is hosting free workshops on starting a small business this Thursday in Burley.

The first workshop takes place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Community Council of Idaho, 437 E. 13th St. This session will give participants a big- picture overview of the start-up process. Topics include how to prepare for financing, what resources are available, building your business' plan and doing research and self-evaluation. 

The second workshop takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and covers topics on determining your ideal customers, marketing, regulator requirements and costs.

To register, contact the SBA Boise District Office at 208-334-1698 or BDOEventReg@sba.gov

