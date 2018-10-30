BURLEY — The U.S. Small Business Administration is hosting free workshops on starting a small business this Thursday in Burley.
The first workshop takes place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Community Council of Idaho, 437 E. 13th St. This session will give participants a big- picture overview of the start-up process. Topics include how to prepare for financing, what resources are available, building your business' plan and doing research and self-evaluation.
The second workshop takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and covers topics on determining your ideal customers, marketing, regulator requirements and costs.
To register, contact the SBA Boise District Office at 208-334-1698 or BDOEventReg@sba.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.