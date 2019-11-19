{{featured_button_text}}
College of Southern Idaho student Taylor Schvaneveldt serves a customer at Sips n Sweet Treats in 2016 in Twin Falls.

 STEPHEN REISS, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — This city appears to have a big sweet tooth.

Sips N Sweet Treats isn’t a traditional drive-thru restaurant since the business specializes in cookies and sodas. One of its two in-town locations will be moving to Cheney Drive across from Walmart and Burger King. That shop is currently located on Blue Lakes Boulevard.

Frosted cookies at Sips N Sweet Treats in 2015 in Twin Falls.

 STEPHEN REISS, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission moved Tuesday to approve a special use permit application for a Sips N Sweet Treats drive-thru location at 213 Cheney Drive West. No members of the public spoke for or against the proposal, and Planning and Zoning Commission members noted that the application was straightforward.

The sugar-centric store isn’t a national chain, making it a bit of an outlier among local drive-thrus. Its menu — full of beverages such as Italian sodas, gourmet hot chocolates and mixed energy drinks — is nontraditional, too. The sweet shop is known for its “Twisted Sugar Cookie,” which is garnished with coconut frosting topped with fresh lime.

Kalissa Bennett prepares a root beer beverage at Sips N Sweet Treats in 2015 in Twin Falls.

 STEPHEN REISS, TIMES-NEWS

The store, which makes all of its treats in-house, hasn’t been around very long. The first Sips N Sweet Treats opened in Twin Falls in 2015 on Blue Lakes Boulevard and a second location on Addison Avenue opened its doors about three years later. Tonia and Mike Jardine started the confectionary, but sold the business to Liz and Brian Scott in late 2016.

Sips N Sweet Treats owner Liz Scott said the new location will be operational early next year.

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated to reflect the Blue Lakes Boulevard location moving to Cheney Drive, not a new location opening.

