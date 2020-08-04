Sippin' and cyclin': New party on wheels in downtown Twin Falls

“I just thought it would be so much fun to add to … the growing of downtown,” she said. “I guess I just saw an opportunity — a college town without a ton to do.”

The Sip N’ Cycle was born in Rupert. Fries said she found an engineer there who had already built the 19-foot-long, 16-seater, pedal-powered bike by hand — the bike appeared in a Rupert parade. She bought it in order to start the business, but quickly realized pedal-power alone probably wasn’t going to work.

So she added an electric system that uses eight golf cart motors to move the Sip N’ Cycle along at 11 mph without anyone pedaling.

When Fries first went to the city with her proposal, it got rejected. She had to make some revisions to get the Sip N’ Cycle street legal — mainly the bike can’t be taken on all roads, just certain designated ones downtown. But those restrictions don’t prevent it from stopping at bars or restaurants.

The Sip N’ Cycle has been partying around downtown Twin Falls for just a month and a half, but Fries said she’s getting a lot of bookings, and the investment has already paid for itself. She’s set up a page on her site where people can book two-hour, $300 group rides.