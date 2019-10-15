{{featured_button_text}}
Wild art - ag section

Amalgamated Sugar Company can be seen in the distance Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Twin Falls County.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

ATLANTA — National Sugar Marketing LLC's management board has announced its selection of food industry leader Chris Simons, formerly of Cargill, as its next president and CEO.

He succeeds Bill Smith, who has led National Sugar since its inception in 2011. Smith will retire after a distinguished 40-year career in the sugar industry.

Simons, a food production and sweeteners veteran, began his career with German grocery retailer Aldi. He's since spent nearly 20 years with Cargill as vice president of the company's sweeteners division, overseeing seven product lines with more than $2 billion in annual revenue.

Amalgamated Sugar is one of the marketing partners that make up National Sugar Marketing, along with Sucden Americas and Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative. Amalgamated Sugar has three processing facilities across southern Idaho which process the sugar beets grown in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments