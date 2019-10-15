ATLANTA — National Sugar Marketing LLC's management board has announced its selection of food industry leader Chris Simons, formerly of Cargill, as its next president and CEO.
He succeeds Bill Smith, who has led National Sugar since its inception in 2011. Smith will retire after a distinguished 40-year career in the sugar industry.
You have free articles remaining.
Simons, a food production and sweeteners veteran, began his career with German grocery retailer Aldi. He's since spent nearly 20 years with Cargill as vice president of the company's sweeteners division, overseeing seven product lines with more than $2 billion in annual revenue.
Amalgamated Sugar is one of the marketing partners that make up National Sugar Marketing, along with Sucden Americas and Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative. Amalgamated Sugar has three processing facilities across southern Idaho which process the sugar beets grown in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.