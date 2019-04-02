TWIN FALLS —The Southern Idaho Association of Health Underwriters has presented a $1,000 check to the St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute Cancer Patient Emergency Fund. The funds were raised from a Feb. 8 association bowling tournament that took place at Magic Bowl in Twin Falls.
“We are pleased to select St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute Cancer Patient Emergency Fund as our charity again this year,” SIAHU President Elect Rhonda Bartholomew said in a statement. “As agents, we work with clients who have received a cancer diagnosis and see how it can be financially crippling for the insured. We believe the work provided by St. Luke’s MSTI Patient Emergency Fund can help alleviate some stress during this difficult time.”
This was the eighth annual bowling tournament held by SIAHU which was attended by members of the association, tournament sponsors and guests. The four corporate sponsors for the event were Plant Therapy, SelectHealth, First Federal Savings Bank and LifeMap.
The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans. For information, go to nahu.org.
