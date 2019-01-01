PAUL — Shania Shurtz has been promoted to the position of agricultural and commercial loan officer at the Paul branch of D.L. Evans Bank.
Shurtz has been with the bank for eight years and has held different positions including teller, financial services representative, executive assistant and management intern.
Shurtz is a graduate of the Boise State University Leadership Development Program and attended the College of Southern Idaho.
Customers, friends and family are invited to visit Shurtz at the Paul branch of D.L. Evans Bank, 108 East Ellis St. She can be reached there at 208-438-8400 or on her cellphone at 208-420-0159.
