Shopping without superspreading: Local stores prepare for a different Black Friday

The same analysis also stated “even in the wake of increased closures we’re seeing businesses effectively transition to new operating models while keeping their employees and consumers safe.”

Since The Brass Monkey is a small business, Taylor can offer private shopping appointments for people who want to shop by themselves.

“It’s whatever makes people in the public feel comfortable,” she said. “They mask up and we will mask up. We want to make sure everybody can support local and have a great holiday with their families.”

The Brass Monkey also has a website and customers can place orders and store employees will deliver them curbside.

“This year we will see how it goes,” Taylor said. “Nothing is guaranteed and as a business owner it is nerve-racking. We have no idea if it will be slower or busier.”

The holiday shopping season at The Brass Monkey usually starts in October and really picks up after Thanksgiving.