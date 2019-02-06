Try 1 month for 99¢
TWIN FALLS — Shopko says it will be closing its store in the Magic Valley Mall later this year.

In a list of store closures online, the Shopko at 1649 Pole Line Road E. is slated to close May 12

This will be yet another big change for the Magic Valley Mall, which last year said goodbye to anchor stores Macy's and Sears. The former Macy's location has since become home to a Hobby Lobby, and the Sears location is under contract for another retailer yet to be announced, mall officials previously told the Times-News.

