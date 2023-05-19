JEROME — Along with a strong economy that continues to grow, the roads in south-central Idaho have more traffic than ever.

The increase in traffic has resulted in more congestion, more deterioration of road surfaces, and more accidents.

The Idaho Transportation Department wants the public to know they have heard the cries for improvements, and the next few years will be packed with roadwork, as crews work to update the infrastructure.

At a quarterly meeting of Business Pluss, held on Thursday at El Sombrero restaurant, members of ITD’s District 4 leadership team asked guests to urge anyone they encounter to slow down, be alert, and wear a seatbelt.

“If you don’t wear your seatbelt at the speeds we see on these highways, it’s not very good,” ITD district engineer Jesse Barrus told the group. “We don’t fare well when we crash in a moving vehicle. And when you go faster, physics says the damage is going to be much, much worse.”

In 2022, there were 236 fatalities — a record high — as a result of accidents on Idaho roads. According to Barrus, Idaho is on track to surpass last year’s mark, with 71 traffic fatalities so far this year. At this time in 2022, there were 52.

“We’re not on a good trajectory this year,” Barrus said.

The summer season of increased traffic accidents is still to come. Known as The 100 Deadliest Days, the period of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day sees an annual uptick in accidents, and ITD is asking the public to be aware of the dangers and reduce speeds.

Business Plus Director Rebecca Wildman said the development organization selected transportation as the topic for their meeting because in a survey of their members, the need for transportation improvements was the number one factor affecting business growth and development.

“With our strong economy, we’re going to grow,” Wildman told guests. “We need infrastructure and roads and transportation.”

Wildman told the Times-News that sharing information about economic factors that affect everyone helps guide business leaders toward solutions.

“By having everyone involved and hearing about the challenges and solutions we can all get on board and support the system and work as a team,” Wildman said.

Jerome’s role as a transportation hub has grown considerably in recent years, and a number of the Magic Valley’s road improvements will be seen in Jerome, Twin Falls and Cassia counties.

Road work ahead: I-84, Perrine Bridge among ITD spring and summer projects The Idaho Transportation Department has nine major construction projects for the spring and summer in south-central Idaho, including widening on Interstate 84 and planned maintenance on the Perrine Bridge.

ITD District 4 Engineering Manager Scott Malone said that this year, most of the major improvements will be focus on Interstate 84, but some state highways will see surface coatings and other maintenance performed.

Malone highlighted the major construction that will be seen this summer and next.

Another topic that has had a lot of interest for several decades is a potential third rim-to-rim crossing of the Snake River Canyon. Barrus shared some of the preliminary findings of the study being conducted.

The I.B. Perrine Bridge sees about 40,000 car and truck trips each day. One goal of a new bridge would be to reduce how much traffic crosses at this single point, potentially reducing congestion at Pole Line Road and Blue Lakes Boulevard, while reducing wear and tear on the bridge.

Barrus said that of the several crossing options evaluated, the one that would have the most impact would be a bridge that crosses the Snake River from U.S. Highway 93 and heads north to Jerome. This option would reduce almost 40% of traffic on the Perrine Bridge. It is also among the most expensive options, costing about $600 million dollars.

“I think everyone intuitively believes that one would reduce more. Which the study also agrees,” Barrus said.

The study for a possible third crossing has not been released; it is anticipated to be completed by this summer.

