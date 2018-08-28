TWIN FALLS — Carl's Jr. opened its doors Tuesday in Twin Falls after months of preparation and years of waiting.
"We've been looking for a spot in Twin Falls for 20 years," said Clayton Jones, the franchise owner.
For him, it was a goal to get the restaurant on Blue Lakes Boulevard, where access is easier than Pole Line Road, for example.
The restaurant is open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight. Vehicles were lined up in a double drive-through around lunchtime Tuesday while hungry customers packed the restaurant's tables inside.
"It started off strong from the get-go," Jones said.
Murals around the restaurant were designed to highlight Twin Falls' scenic views and history featuring Evel Knievel, the municipal band shell, Shoshone Falls and the I.B. Perrine Bridge.
The Carl's Jr. employs 44 people, manager Shawn Szymanski said.
"Half the associates here are my all-star team, and they're from all over the country," Szymanski said.
The restaurant's construction came together quickly in the past few weeks, he said.
Carl's Jr. is open at 292 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.
