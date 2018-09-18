HAILEY — Jennifer Sears has been appointed to the position of personal banker at the Hailey branch of D.L. Evans Bank.
Sears has more than 15 years of banking experience — specializing in consumer lending and new accounts. She is a Wood River Valley native.
She is fluent in Spanish and adept at advising a diverse client base on its financial and banking needs. As a personal banker, Sears can help with auto loans, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, new accounts and any other personal banking needs.
Sears invites her customers, friends and family to visit her at the Hailey branch, 609 S. Main St. She can be reached at 208-788-2130.
