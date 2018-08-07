TWIN FALLS — Cade Searle of Squirrel, Idaho, has been hired as a physical therapist by the Center for Physical Rehabilitation.
Searle started his education at Utah State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in human movement science and a master’s degree in health and human movement with an emphasis on bio-mechanics. From there, he attended Idaho State University to earn his Doctorate of Physical Therapy.
During his time at school, Searle co-authored two research articles; taught bio-mechanics and anatomy lab courses; taught adaptive ski lessons for the disabled; was an active volunteer in the community; and was an advocate for the physical therapy profession and its clients at both a state and national level.
Searle has experience treating a diverse group of people.
