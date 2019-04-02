WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration has expanded a grant opportunity to start two new womens business centers in Idaho.
The grant would provide funding for one or more nonprofits to start the centers, Associate Administrator for Entrepreneurial Development Allen Gutierrez said in a statement.
“This expands the existing grant opportunity to provide services to entrepreneurs in both the northern and southern regions of Idaho,” Gutierrez said. “The combined award amount is $300,000 — $150,000 for two WBC’s in the state.”
The deadline to apply has also been extended to April 11. The grant opportunity has been amended on grants.gov.
Eligible applicants for the grant must be private, nonprofit organizations with 501(c) tax-exempt status from the U.S. Treasury/Internal Revenue Service of Idaho. This may include universities, foundations, chambers of commerce or economic development institutions.
Interested applicants must register and receive a certificate from SAM.gov as part of the grant application process. For information, email owbo@sba.gov.
