TWIN FALLS — After more than 35 years of state service, Sandy Hacking will be retiring from the Idaho Department of Labor.
A retirement party is planned from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Twin Falls office of the Idaho Department of Labor, 420 Falls Ave. The department welcomes the public to join it in celebrating Hacking's career and wishing her farewell.
