Rudy's — A Cook's Paradise plays it safe, but still see success during pandemic

TWIN FALLS — The store now called Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise was established the same year Twin Falls was first settled — 1904.
The store has survived world wars, economic changes and even pandemics before, thanks to its ability to adapt and change, including switching from selling hardware to gourmet cooking supplies about two decades ago. So it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that the store is thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rudy’s — A Cooks Paradise is the first of four stores to be nominated by readers and selected by the Times-News for keeping the community safe during the pandemic.
How is your business keeping its staff and patrons as safe as possible during the pandemic?
“Wear the masks. We have all the squares for distancing. We have sanitation stations, seems like all over,” Rudy’s owner Tom Ashenbrener said. “But you know that is pretty common, so I think it is more a reflection of respect and the attitude towards the customers.”
Ashenbrener also said being good stewards of fellow customers, staff and community members earns respect from others while keeping social distance and wearing a mask.
“The managers, the other partial owners and the employees have actually guided me in the best practices to try and have a healthy workplace and a healthy place for the customers,” he said. “Through respect for the customers and a softer and more gentle approach, (it’s) almost to say, ‘it’s pretty easy to wear a mask, we’re all doing it here and we’ve got one here if you’d like it’.”
So far during this pandemic, Rudy’s has been able to keep its doors open and staff healthy.
How has the pandemic impacted your business this year?
“There is a shortage of merchandise, in particular in cooking-related things because most of them were made outside the United States,” Ashenbrener said. “Since the virus hit worldwide, production has been off and demand is up for cooking.”
He said it would have been a tremendous challenge if the store had lost employees, but it has been able to stay open, partially by reducing hours an hour in the morning and an hour in the evening to give staff time to process orders and other tasks. An added benefit of the shorter hours has been less exposure to customers.
“We’re still going like gangbusters though,” Ashenbrener said.
What has been the response from your patrons regarding face mask wearing and social distancing inside the store while they shop?
“We’ve had almost no comments, no confrontations, almost no one, just a few people have said, ‘No, I’m not wearing a mask no matter what’,” Ashenbrener said.
How has your business changed day-to-day operations?
“We had to cancel all the cooking classes, the wine tastings, the beer tastings, the spontaneous wine tastings,” Ashenbrener said.
Customers have asked when they would start cooking classes again and his response has been “I don’t know.” It may be as far out at March, April or May, if the store can even do it then, he said.
“It has affected business. When you have a wine tasting, you sell a lot of wine,” he said. “We missed out on two of our biggest sales this year and we missed those because they are big in terms of sales, so no, it is not the same.”
Ashenbrener said that Rudy’s is still doing fine though. And he is happy to see all the new businesses that are opening on their side of the block of Main Avenue as well as other places opening during the pandemic.
‘We’re very fortunate to be in a very vibrant community and have industries that are bringing in new people, younger people, and people coming from other areas of the country that want to live here as well as retired people moving in from other areas,” Ashenbrener said.