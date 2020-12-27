Rudy's — A Cook's Paradise plays it safe, but still see success during pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

How has the pandemic impacted your business this year?

“There is a shortage of merchandise, in particular in cooking-related things because most of them were made outside the United States,” Ashenbrener said. “Since the virus hit worldwide, production has been off and demand is up for cooking.”

He said it would have been a tremendous challenge if the store had lost employees, but it has been able to stay open, partially by reducing hours an hour in the morning and an hour in the evening to give staff time to process orders and other tasks. An added benefit of the shorter hours has been less exposure to customers.

“We’re still going like gangbusters though,” Ashenbrener said.

What has been the response from your patrons regarding face mask wearing and social distancing inside the store while they shop?

“We’ve had almost no comments, no confrontations, almost no one, just a few people have said, ‘No, I’m not wearing a mask no matter what’,” Ashenbrener said.

How has your business changed day-to-day operations?

“We had to cancel all the cooking classes, the wine tastings, the beer tastings, the spontaneous wine tastings,” Ashenbrener said.