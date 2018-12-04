Try 1 month for 99¢
Rowe

Meet the service team at Krone America in Twin Falls. Pictured from left: Joshua Rowe, Jacob Peterson, Mike Coonce and Andrew Rossi.

 COURTESY OF KRONE AMERICA EQUIPMENT

TWIN FALLS — Joshua Rowe of Burley has accepted a service technician position with Krone America. He will now be handling Krone’s BiG X self-propelled forage harvester service work at the Krone America Equipment dealership in Twin Falls.

Rowe, who is originally from Texas, spent 10 years in the automotive industry. He then made the switch to agriculture, working the past seven years as a self-propelled harvester specialist.

“I love the challenge of working on choppers; it pushes me to test and grow my abilities,” Rowe said in a statement.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments