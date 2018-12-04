TWIN FALLS — Joshua Rowe of Burley has accepted a service technician position with Krone America. He will now be handling Krone’s BiG X self-propelled forage harvester service work at the Krone America Equipment dealership in Twin Falls.
Rowe, who is originally from Texas, spent 10 years in the automotive industry. He then made the switch to agriculture, working the past seven years as a self-propelled harvester specialist.
“I love the challenge of working on choppers; it pushes me to test and grow my abilities,” Rowe said in a statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.