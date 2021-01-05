Roller coaster year for Magic Valley tourism: Business basically flat, with extreme highs and lows

Chain hotels have generally fared best, though. For instance, Blue Lakes Inn Property Manager Jon Paul said business has been down this year.

If outdoor recreation stays strong, hotels could do well when business travel returns.

“2022 is going to be potentially a banner year,” Hansen said. “Business is going to have to travel. As much as we want to say that everyone can function by Zoom forever, they can’t. It’s just not as efficient for a lot of things.”

It was a chaotic year for the water sports and guided recreation industry as well. AWOL owner Paul Melni said that early on in the pandemic he wasn’t sure if he was going to be able to stay in business. Many people canceled their reservations. And yet, a few months later business completely turned around and Melni sold out of retail kayaks due to unprecedented demand.

This year’s tourism boom ultimately meant AWOL’s kayak business rose 30%, while it’s zipline business increased 51%. Those jumps happened even despite “horrible” weather, Melni said.