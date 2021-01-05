Roller coaster year for Magic Valley tourism: Business basically flat, with extreme highs and lows

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley tourism industry went through extreme highs and lows in 2020.
Outdoor recreation skyrocketed as people fled cities in exchange for open, natural places. At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic brought financially damaging closures and dramatically changed consumer habits.
Overall, the highs and lows seem to have evened out, resulting in a relatively neutral year for the region’s tourism industry.
“We were flat,” Southern Idaho Tourism Executive Director Melissa Barry said. “For the most part, we didn’t see any business losses.”
Barry said that south-central Idaho did well this summer after reopening compared to most parts of the state. The Magic Valley did especially well because Southern Idaho Tourism promoted safe outdoor recreation while other regions went quiet, Barry said.
Northern and eastern Idaho did well too, with northern Idaho seeing a notable influx of Washingtonians. People flocked to parks and forests.
Outdoor recreation became more popular than ever in 2020. That popularity created some challenges. In addition to helping the tourism industry, it also led to overuse problems, more trash and an uptick in vandalism.
“(It’s) definitely not a bad thing that we saw an influx,” Barry said. “Just throw your trash away and try not to destroy too much stuff.”
Many parks weren’t prepared for the massive tourist numbers.
“Some of our state parks asked that we stop promoting (them),” Barry said. “They didn’t want more people.”
Tourism helped keep certain industries afloat. For instance, the hotel industry’s future looked especially bleak back in March and April. Business travel dried up and conferences canceled en masse, removing a huge portion of the hospitality industry’s business. A corresponding increase in tourism helped offset those losses.
“What we saw was (a shift) from airline travel to a lot more car travel, a lot more cross-country trips, especially from the West Coast — California, Oregon,” Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott General Manager Curtis Hansen said.
Many tourists stopped in Twin Falls on their way to City of Rocks National Reserve, or Craters of the Moon National Monument, Hansen said. There were more people stopping here on their way to Yellowstone National Park, too. There were also lots of mountain bikers and kayakers coming to the Magic Valley.
Roadtrippers don’t use hotels the same way business travelers do — they don’t tend to make reservations in advance. They also generally shop around more, looking for deals, Hansen said, which forces hotels to drop their rates. Hotels have dropped their rates 15% to 25%. Occupancy has been flat, excluding April, so it’s still been a slightly negative year for hotels. Hansen added that Twin Falls hotel occupancy is in the 60% to 70% range, which is much higher than the national average of 35% to 40%.
Chain hotels have generally fared best, though. For instance, Blue Lakes Inn Property Manager Jon Paul said business has been down this year.
Bruneau Dunes State Park is home to the tallest freestanding dune in North America at around 470 feet.
If outdoor recreation stays strong, hotels could do well when business travel returns.
“2022 is going to be potentially a banner year,” Hansen said. “Business is going to have to travel. As much as we want to say that everyone can function by Zoom forever, they can’t. It’s just not as efficient for a lot of things.”
It was a chaotic year for the water sports and guided recreation industry as well. AWOL owner Paul Melni said that early on in the pandemic he wasn’t sure if he was going to be able to stay in business. Many people canceled their reservations. And yet, a few months later business completely turned around and Melni sold out of retail kayaks due to unprecedented demand.
This year’s tourism boom ultimately meant AWOL’s kayak business rose 30%, while it’s zipline business increased 51%. Those jumps happened even despite “horrible” weather, Melni said.
AWOL doesn’t rent kayaks on days when the wind’s blowing from the west because even a 15 mph wind can trap people on the Snake River. The business lost 11 days in June because of bad weather, then six in July and nine in August. That ended up costing the business more days than COVID-19, Melni said. Bad weather cost the store Father’s Day, which is normally the third biggest day of the year.
When they were open, though, business was better than it had ever been. Melni explained that in a normal year, they’ll only rent out all of their 60 kayaks on Saturdays. This year they routinely ran out in the middle of the week. AWOL staff often had to work overtime, too. Melni anticipates similar demand for outdoor adventures this year, so he’s already looking to hire zipline guides, dockworkers and boat captains.
Melni also said that business from Californians and Utahns increased in 2020 — that’s a theme, Barry noted that web traffic shows Californians and Utahns are becoming increasingly interested in southern Idaho.
For AWOL, Californians represented 11% of his business in 2020, compared to 6% the year before, and Utahns made up 14% after making up 8% of the operation’s clientele in 2019.
While the summer months were good for the region’s tourism industry, the shoulder months haven’t been as kind. Lodging tax receipts are down 20% this year compared to last year, which Barry said is a “miracle,” all things considered. The Magic Valley doesn’t offer nearly as many winter activities, Barry said, and business travel has dropped dramatically, so the relatively strong summer wasn’t going to carry into the fall too much.
“We don’t have a lot of indoor stuff to do,” Barry said. “That’s one of the reasons why the wintertime is so hard, because if you don’t like cold …”
Barry said she’s a bit anxious about how the industry will do this winter, but she anticipates 2021 to be similarly strong for tourism.
“I don’t think it’s going to slow down next year,” she said. “All of us have a vested interest in the outdoors. We want people to stay in the outdoors, it’s fantastic that we have all these new people seeing the value.”