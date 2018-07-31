BOISE — Regence BlueShield of Idaho has appointed Sean Robbins as its new president. In addition, he will join the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association board of directors.
As Idaho president, Robbins will oversee strategy, growth and operations for the health plan which currently serves more than 160,000 Idaho members.
Robbins has served since 2016 as senior vice-president of public affairs and policy at Cambia Health Solutions. Robbins was previously Oregon’s chief economic development officer; led the Oregon Business Development Department; and was CEO of Greater Portland Inc. — a public-private partnership focused on economic development.
Robbins holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics from the University of Iowa’s Henry B. Tippie College of Business. He earned a master’s degree in urban and regional planning at University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Robbins says he’s looking forward to moving to Boise in late August with his wife and two children.
