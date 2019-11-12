{{featured_button_text}}
Jim Risch

In this 2017 file photo, Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

 AP PHOTO/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE

TWIN FALLS — In honor of Veterans Day on Monday, U.S. Sen. Jim Risch — member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship — announced the recognition of a different veteran-owned small business for each of the 10 days in November when the Senate is in the legislative session. Each small business will be recognized in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.

A & J Auto Repair of Twin Falls will be honored Nov. 13.

“America’s veterans have protected the very freedoms and values that give each of us and our children the ability to achieve the American dream,” Risch said in a statement. “The skills veterans learn as members of the military are invaluable and undoubtedly contribute to Idaho’s flourishing veteran business community. I am proud of the sacrifices veterans have made to protect our country and that they are choosing Idaho to call home when they complete their service in the military.”

