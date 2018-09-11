TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Chamber Alliance, in partnership with local chambers of commerce, will host a Legislative Policy Summit from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20 in the council chambers at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. The event is free to attend.
The Magic Valley chambers of commerce work closely with the Idaho Chamber Alliance to represent business interests in the legislative process. The summit provides an opportunity for business owners and operators to come together on public policy issues. The chambers will then develop strategies to promote those issues to legislators and other elected officials in order to help businesses grow — strengthening Idaho’s economy.
The agenda includes discussion on the Medicaid expansion ballot question, with representatives both for and against the initiative. Sen. Lee Heider will talk about the local option sales tax authority. Then, John Watts, legislative advisor to the Idaho Chamber Alliance, will talk about the Idaho Chamber Alliance report and business and chamber of commerce legislative issues.
The summit will also provide an opportunity for discussion and input on other issues important to the business community.
