Region has low unemployment and lots of employers in need of help

TWIN FALLS — Although south-central Idaho’s unemployment rate continues to fall, reaching 2.9% in July 2021, local staffing companies are struggling to find workers to fill postings.

“Today, if I had the people, I could fill about 180 openings and that is just in the Magic Valley,” said Brenda Hedrick, branch manager for Ascend Staffing.

Ascend Staffing is currently working with 27 companies to help them find workers.

“If you are willing to work, and you qualify for that job, you don’t leave without a job,” Hedrick said.

She has worked in staffing for almost three decades and has never seen anything like the current situation. In the past few months, more workers have been applying. However, Hedrick worries that will change if COVID cases continue to rise.

The Magic Valley had 2,369 job postings in July of 2021 and 2,970 unemployed workers, according to Bonang Seoela, south-central regional economist for the Idaho Department of Labor.

The job postings estimate comes from an analytics company that uses data from multiple job sites and removes double posted jobs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}