Region has low unemployment and lots of employers in need of help

TWIN FALLS — Although south-central Idaho’s unemployment rate continues to fall, reaching 2.9% in July 2021, local staffing companies are struggling to find workers to fill postings.
“Today, if I had the people, I could fill about 180 openings and that is just in the Magic Valley,” said Brenda Hedrick, branch manager for Ascend Staffing.
Ascend Staffing is currently working with 27 companies to help them find workers.
“If you are willing to work, and you qualify for that job, you don’t leave without a job,” Hedrick said.
She has worked in staffing for almost three decades and has never seen anything like the current situation. In the past few months, more workers have been applying. However, Hedrick worries that will change if COVID cases continue to rise.
The Magic Valley had 2,369 job postings in July of 2021 and 2,970 unemployed workers, according to Bonang Seoela, south-central regional economist for the Idaho Department of Labor.
The job postings estimate comes from an analytics company that uses data from multiple job sites and removes double posted jobs.
Seoela believes part of the reason unemployment data doesn’t match current worker shortages is because of the definition of “active.” Unemployment data only counts people who are actively searching for a job.
“So if somebody has been discouraged from looking for work, they are not counted in our unemployment data,” he said.
A discouraged worker is defined as someone eligible to work, currently unemployed, and not attempting to find a job. From 2019 to 2020 the number of discouraged workers has risen in south-central Idaho, he said.
Tina Wilson, branch manager for Gem State Staffing, said during the last year she has seen more applicants looking for a new job after transferring out of a job they were not satisfied doing.
“It seems like we managed to place a lot of people to our longer term, higher paying jobs,” Wilson wrote in an email.
The region has seen positive increases in wages across all occupations from 2019 to 2020. Adjusting for inflation, wages increased by about 5%, Seoela said.
Here’s a breakdown of each county’s unemployment rate in July:
- Blaine: 3.3%
- Camas: 2.4%
- Cassia: 2.5%
- Gooding: 2.7%
- Jerome: 2.9%
- Lincoln: 3.9%
- Minidoka: 2.7%
- Twin Falls: 3.0%