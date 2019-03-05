If you’re looking for a job earning extra income working from home, don’t bother applying for this reshipping scam hitting Idahoans. It’s a con, and the only one getting paid is the scammer.
A Canyon County resident recently found an employment lead from a popular job posting site. After signing up, she received a phone call asking if she’d be interested in working from home for a 31-day training period, after which she would receive compensation. But, of course, that wasn’t the case. Instead, all communication from the person claiming to be the training manager stopped and paychecks never came.
She never saw the $3,200 she was promised.
According to the BBB Scam Tracker report, “This company sends you packages to your home address for you to send out. They require a copy of your photo ID, to complete the process for employment.”
How the scam works
You receive an email offering you a job providing shipping services. The company is hiring “agents” to package items and mail them overseas. The position reimburses “agents” for their expenses and pays a monthly stipend. It sounds like easy money, so you accept the job.
Soon, your first assignment arrives. You are asked to ship something — often electronics — to an address overseas. You send off the items, but your payment never arrives.
You’ve been conned, and you also may have helped scammers move illegally obtained goods.
Watch out for variations on this scam, such as requests that could open you up to ID theft. Some victims reported sending a copy of their driver’s license with their “job application,” which gave scammers their name, address and photo.
How to spot a re-shipping job scam
Be very cautious of any job that asks you to share personal information or hand over money.
Scammers will often use the guise of running a credit check, setting up direct deposit or paying for training.
If a job looks suspicious, search for it in Google.
If the result comes up in many other cities with the exact same job post, it is likely a scam.
Check out the business’ website. Scammers often falsely use the names of real businesses. Check on the business’ site or give them a call to confirm the position exists.
If you’ve been targeted by this scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker. This free resource provides a place to research and submit scam-related information, so BBB can investigate further and educate others.
