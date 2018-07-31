Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Tony Prater honored

Tony Prater of Jensen Jewelers, center, received special recognition of his years of leadership of the Leading Jewelers Guild — presented by Executive Director James “Jimmy” West, left, and President Steven Singer.

 COURTESY OF KATHY OGIER

TWIN FALLS — Tony Prater of Jensen Jewelers was honored at the 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee White Party celebrated by Leading Jewelers Guild.

Prater was given a special award of recognition for his contributions to the jewelry industry and the group — of which he was the past president and chairman of the board.

“Leading Jewelers Guild provides invaluable resources in merchandising, marketing, advertising and more — dedicated to the overall business needs of its member companies,” Board Chair Tyna Wheat said in a statement. “Forty-eight member companies currently enjoy the benefits of membership. That’s approximately 150 retail locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments