TWIN FALLS — Tony Prater of Jensen Jewelers was honored at the 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee White Party celebrated by Leading Jewelers Guild.
Prater was given a special award of recognition for his contributions to the jewelry industry and the group — of which he was the past president and chairman of the board.
“Leading Jewelers Guild provides invaluable resources in merchandising, marketing, advertising and more — dedicated to the overall business needs of its member companies,” Board Chair Tyna Wheat said in a statement. “Forty-eight member companies currently enjoy the benefits of membership. That’s approximately 150 retail locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.”
