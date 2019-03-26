Try 3 months for $3
POWER

POWER Engineers Inc. appoints new foundation board members Kayce McEwan and Alice Nordstrom.

 COURTESY PHOTO

HAILEY — POWER Engineers Inc. has announced the appointment of a new outside director and an officer to the POWER Foundation Board of Directors.

Kayce McEwan, senior director of global human resources at Boise-based J.R. Simplot Co., was appointed as the foundation’s outside board member. McEwan has worked for the company for more than 20 years, which has included working closely with the Simplot Foundation on charitable-giving opportunities and refining the internal giving procedures.

The foundation board also appointed POWER Donations Administrator Alice Nordstrom to board secretary. She has actively supported the board since 2015 and is responsible for managing all donation and sponsorship requests for the company. Nordstrom replaces outgoing secretary Barry Neiwert, who retired from the company late last year.

“We look forward to working with both Kayce and Alice and hearing their fresh perspectives,” POWER chief administrative officer and foundation president Jim Haynes said in a statement. “Kayce’s dedication to corporate philanthropy will allow us to expand in new ways, and Ali has already proven herself to be a valuable supporter of the foundation’s efforts.”

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments