HAILEY — POWER Engineers Inc. has announced that Senior Vice President Holger Peller of Hailey will assume the role of executive vice president of power delivery at the start of the new year.
Bill Hansen, who has held that position for most of his 22 years at POWER, will transition to a new role that focuses on the company’s asset management consulting services.
Peller will be responsible for ensuring that POWER’s 1,600-person nationwide power-delivery service group meets the challenges posed by the changing business environment of electric utility owner/operators.
“Electric utilities are simultaneously facing an increase in system complexity and a decrease in control,” Peller said in a statement. “Small power producers and distributed energy resources feeding into the grid make load-planning unpredictable. At the same time, utilities still bear the responsibility of keeping the lights on for their customers.”
Peller joined POWER as a substations engineer immediately after graduating from Gonzaga University in 1992. He swiftly moved up the ranks to substations business unit director, corporate operations manager and power delivery senior project manager. Peller earned an MBA from Boise State University in 2016.
For information, go to powereng.com.
