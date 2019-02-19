TWIN FALLS — Plant Therapy was honored as a top business at the Zions Bank “Speaking on Business” luncheon Feb. 8. The company was one of 10 recognized by Zions Bank President and CEO Scott Anderson for its example of entrepreneurship in Idaho.
Plant Therapy, owned by Chris and Amanda Jones, is an essential oils company that offers a wide variety of products in more than 100 countries. The Joneses purchased the franchise seven years ago and have grown it to 110 team members with two physical locations in Idaho. They also have 11 certified aromatherapists on staff to support the company’s focus on education, with eight more going through the certification process.
“Companies like Plant Therapy exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit that helps creates new jobs and enhances our local communities,” Chris Redgrave, senior vice president at Zions Bank and host of the KLIX 1310 AM radio program “Speaking on Business,” said in a statement.
Since 1997, “Speaking on Business” has highlighted more than 4,000 diverse businesses throughout Idaho and Utah. The show, which airs from 7 to 8 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, features a wide variety of businesses. Award winners for 2018 include those in industries such as education, food and retail, health care, construction and manufacturing.
