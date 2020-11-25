 Skip to main content
Pizza joint rounds out downtown Twin Falls food hall lineup
Pizza joint incoming

Owner Dave Buddecke talks about his plans for the 2nd South Market on July 10 in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — Lucy’s Pizzeria is coming to the 2nd South Market.

2nd South Market is a food hall expected to open this December on Second Avenue. The New York style pizza joint is the last tenant to join the food hall lineup. The other establishments in the building will be CloverLeaf Creamery, Full Steam Espresso, Poke and Sushi Hut, Rosti Express Mexican Food, Tap House Beer and Wine Bar and The Smokey Bone BBQ.

Lucy’s Pizzeria currently has a few locations, including two in Idaho Falls, one in Roberts and another in Orem, Utah. The restaurant has been in business since 2009.

Geoff Padigimus, Lucy’s co-owner, said in a press release that his company is looking for at least 10 Twin Falls employees, as well as local ingredient suppliers.

