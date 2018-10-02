TWIN FALLS — Pioneer Carpet One Floor & Home, located at 326 Second Ave. S., has announced the opening of Kiba Studios — a new in-store kitchen and bathroom design center.
The new center has more than 2,000 square feet of complete home concepts featuring the latest styles in cabinets, counters, backsplashes, faucets and flooring.
“With Kiba Studios, you can visit us online to estimate how much your kitchen or bathroom remodel will cost, start your design or schedule an appointment with an expert in our showroom with no obligation,” store owners Alden and Elizabeth Palmer said in a statement.
“We invite the community to come out for our grand opening celebration Friday, October 5th and Saturday, October 6th to learn more and tour our showroom.”
Pioneer Carpet One Floor & Home is independently owned — a member of one of 1,000 stores worldwide as part of the Carpet One Floor & Home brand. For information, go to pioneercarpetonetwinfalls.com or facebook.com/pioneercarpetone or kibastudios.com.
