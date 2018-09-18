JEROME — Veronica Pimentel has been promoted to the position of personal banker at the Jerome branch of D.L. Evans Bank.
Pimentel has 15 years of banking experience — five years with D.L. Evans. She volunteers for Relay For Life, Paint Magic, both Gooding and Jerome County Fair parades, at Xavier Charter School and was a judge for the Hispanic Scholarship Pageant.
Pimentel invites her customers, friends and family to visit her at the Jerome branch, 980 S. Lincoln Ave. She can be reached at 208-324-5200.
