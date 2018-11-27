Try 3 months for $3
TWIN FALLS — Jon Garnsey, a 42-year-old Twin Falls resident, has become one of the newest franchisees of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors — advisers for buying and selling homes. He serves clients throughout south-central Idaho including Custer, Camas, Gooding, Twin Falls, Cassia, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, Blaine and Butte counties — covering almost 12,000 square miles.

Garnsey’s real estate experience covers working with first-time home buyers, investors and community partners and managing a real estate office.

A recent survey released by the American Society of Home Inspectors found that 88 percent of all U.S. homeowners believe home inspections are a necessity. A professional evaluation both inside and outside the home is at the core of Pillar To Post’s service. Inspectors input data and digital photos into a computerized report that is printed and presented to clients on site — allowing homebuyers or sellers to make informed decisions.

Tampa-based Pillar To Post Home Inspectors has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 for 18 consecutive years.

For information, call 208-934-6523 or go to jongarnsey.pillartopost.com/.

