TWIN FALLS — Carlos Perez has accepted the position of vice president and general manager at Alliance Title & Escrow Corp. in Twin Falls. He will be responsible for day-to-day operations and marketing.
Perez brings with him more than 14 years of leadership and teamwork experience, along with crisis management and customer service experience. A graduate of the College of Southern Idaho, he holds two associate degrees in education and information technology.
Perez has lived in the Magic Valley area for more than 30 years and was raised in Jackpot, Nev. He worked alongside administration with the Elko County School District for the past 14 years and was Jackpot High School’s Head Varsity Basketball Coach since 2004.
